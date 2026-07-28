Jarrod Patten Sells 1,950 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $192,036.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,797,422.88. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,236,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,178,115. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $414.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Strategy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Strategy

Institutional Trading of Strategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker's stock worth $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through the sale of 5.43 million Class A shares and increased its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and interest payments, improving near-term liquidity. Strategy sells MSTR shares, buys back $25M in STRC preferred stock

Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through the sale of 5.43 million Class A shares and increased its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and interest payments, improving near-term liquidity. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares, signaling an effort to support its preferred-stock market and manage financing obligations. Strategy preferred-stock buyback

The company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares, signaling an effort to support its preferred-stock market and manage financing obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy has scheduled its second-quarter earnings report for July 30. Options markets imply an unusually large potential post-earnings move of about 8.16%, making the report a major near-term catalyst. Strategy stock earnings volatility

Strategy has scheduled its second-quarter earnings report for July 30. Options markets imply an unusually large potential post-earnings move of about 8.16%, making the report a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. The pause contrasts with Michael Saylor’s strongly bullish Bitcoin messaging and raises questions about whether the company is prioritizing liquidity over continued accumulation. Michael Saylor discusses Strategy’s Bitcoin pause

Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. The pause contrasts with Michael Saylor’s strongly bullish Bitcoin messaging and raises questions about whether the company is prioritizing liquidity over continued accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reportedly expect a second-quarter loss of about $2.19 per share, while Bitcoin’s decline from its prior high could pressure the value of Strategy’s holdings and produce significant accounting volatility. Strategy prepares for second-quarter earnings

Analysts reportedly expect a second-quarter loss of about $2.19 per share, while Bitcoin’s decline from its prior high could pressure the value of Strategy’s holdings and produce significant accounting volatility. Negative Sentiment: The equity fundraising strengthens liquidity but dilutes existing shareholders. Investors are also focused on Strategy’s debt-funded Bitcoin model, preferred-stock obligations, and the possibility that future Bitcoin sales may be needed to finance buybacks. Strategy discusses potential Bitcoin sales

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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