Javier Olivan Sells 1,258 Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 1,258 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,800. This trade represents a 38.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $395,823.41.

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.29, for a total transaction of $526,715.73.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total value of $383,048.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.98, for a total value of $509,716.26.

On Monday, May 18th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $383,281.15.

On Monday, May 18th, Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $510,025.95.

On Monday, May 11th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $380,274.53.

On Monday, May 11th, Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82.

On Monday, May 4th, Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.74, for a total transaction of $382,268.46.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 5.4%

Meta Platforms stock traded down $32.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,261,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,249,872. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.26 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $622.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $765.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $840.60.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $69,502,379,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,152,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466,595 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,608,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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