Jazz Pharmaceuticals Touts Record $4.3B 2025 Revenue, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook at Conference

Jazz Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: JAZZ executives highlighted record 2025 revenue, a growing pipeline anchored by oncology programs, and a refined strategy emphasizing rare diseases during a conference session featuring Chief Financial Officer Philip Johnson and investor relations leaders Jack Spinks and John Bluth.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

2025 results and 2026 outlook

Johnson said 2025 marked “our 21st consecutive year of top-line revenue growth,” driven by “strong commercial execution across our diversified portfolio” that delivered record total revenue of $4.3 billion. Looking ahead, he reiterated the company’s previously issued 2026 guidance, calling for total revenue of $4.25 billion to $4.5 billion as Jazz seeks a 22nd consecutive year of growth.

Within that outlook, Johnson said Jazz expects double-digit growth in its epilepsy and oncology franchises, citing Epidiolex, Modeyso and Ziihera as drivers. He added that XYWAV is expected to be flat versus 2025 to up mid-single digits.

Rare-disease strategy refinement and business development

Asked about management’s stated shift toward rare diseases, Johnson characterized it as “a refinement of the strategy, not sort of a revolution,” arguing Jazz’s marketed products have largely been in rare-disease settings even as the company has historically described itself through oncology and neuroscience segments.

Johnson said the company is no longer pursuing “de novo” investments aimed at broad-disease opportunities, instead focusing on rare disease opportunities where Jazz has “demonstrated capabilities” in areas such as epilepsy, oncology and sleep, while also considering entry into additional rare-disease categories. For new areas, he said initial moves would likely be “post proof of concept,” such as post-Phase II, peri-market or on-market assets, with earlier-stage investment potentially coming later after Jazz develops deeper expertise.

On dealmaking, Johnson said Jazz is in a “transformation from more traditional specialty pharma into more biotech biopharma,” noting the company recently advanced what he described as the “first actually Jazz-invented molecule” into the clinic. Still, he said corporate development will remain important. Johnson pointed to zanidatamab and the Chimerix acquisition as representative of the company’s focus, describing many acquisition targets in rare disease as falling into an estimated $500 million to $2.5 billion range. He also noted the appointment of Thomas Riga as chief business officer and said Jazz expects “more deals this year to announce,” supported by $2.4 billion in cash and investments at the end of 2025.

Zanidatamab regulatory timeline and market sizing discussion

Spinks outlined the company’s pace in advancing zanidatamab in HER2-positive first-line metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), noting top-line data from HERIZON-GEA-01 were presented in November and later at ASCO GI, followed by an sBLA submission “towards the end of February” under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review program. Spinks said that if the filing receives priority review, the company would expect to learn the PDUFA date roughly 60 days after submission, which could translate to a late August decision and a potential second-half launch timeline.

Spinks said the company has already submitted data to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) for guideline consideration, but added that timing is “a bit out of our control.” He pointed to an August NCCN meeting and said the company hopes for an off-cycle review, while also suggesting guideline timing could be less consequential if launch occurs earlier.

On market size, Spinks contrasted zanidatamab’s current second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC) indication with the potential first-line GEA opportunity. He estimated the broader HER2-positive BTC population in the U.S. at roughly 3,000 patients, while describing the addressable HER2-positive first-line GEA population in the U.S. as around 8,000 patients and globally around 63,000.

Breast cancer development and upcoming data at AACR

On zanidatamab’s breast cancer program, Spinks said the phase III EmpowHER trial is focused on patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to Enhertu, describing the post-Enhertu setting as “really wide open” for HER2-targeted data generation. He said Jazz aims to complete enrollment in the first half of next year, with top-line data expected late 2027 or early 2028. Spinks also noted an additional EmpowHER breast cancer study in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting, which he described as longer-dated.

Discussing development strategy, Spinks said Jazz does not need to run studies designed to beat Enhertu head-to-head in first-line breast cancer, and instead is prioritizing areas where the company believes it can “effectively commercialize” and compete, including later-line settings and novel combinations.

Looking to near-term scientific updates, Spinks said Jazz expects to present early data at AACR, including results from the NeoZanHER neoadjuvant breast cancer study and preclinical work on zanidatamab’s mechanism of action, including activity in models post T-DXd.

Modeyso launch, XYWAV competitive landscape, and epilepsy franchise initiatives

Bluth said Modeyso represents the “first advance” for patients with a form of glioma “in about 50 years,” adding that physician and patient excitement has supported the early launch. He said variables that could influence launch trajectory include real-world duration of therapy and the size of the patient population, which the company currently estimates at about 2,000 patients while acknowledging it could be higher or lower as awareness increases.

Johnson said it may take until the end of the year and into next year to understand persistence on therapy relative to an assumed 10-month average, emphasizing the company is watching mean duration of response and time on treatment. Bluth added that the ongoing ACTION trial could provide initial data “late this year, beginning of next year,” and could support first-line use in the label.

In sleep medicine, Johnson said XYWAV’s differentiation as “the only approved low-sodium oxybate” remains central as generic high-sodium oxybates and new daytime agents emerge. He highlighted continued efforts in idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) to increase disease awareness and patient identification, and argued low-sodium benefits have continued to resonate even amid high-sodium branded and authorized generic competition. Johnson also said that while additional IH data from a competitor may come soon, he understood they “can’t actually market in IH until March of 2028,” and that non-narcolepsy revenues before then would carry a significant royalty payable to Jazz. On orexin therapies, he reiterated Jazz’s view that they are “complementary, not competitive” with oxybates, while noting data appear strongest in narcolepsy type 1 and more mixed in narcolepsy type 2, with IH still an open question.

In epilepsy, Bluth said Jazz plans to support continued Epidiolex growth through execution initiatives including a Nurse Navigator program aimed at helping patients manage dosing and compliance amid polypharmacy, along with a focus on adult patients as an additional growth opportunity. He also said Jazz initiated a focal onset seizure study at the end of last year, though he noted it is “just getting off the ground.”

Bluth said Jazz has not disclosed the mechanism of JZP047, a Jazz-developed program being advanced for absence epilepsy, but emphasized the company’s interest in building internally developed R&D programs as part of its broader shift toward becoming a more innovative biotech organization.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jazz Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jazz Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here