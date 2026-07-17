J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.3043.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna set a $345.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,510,362.81. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,587,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $195,580,000 after buying an additional 1,005,047 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 635,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $145,245,000 after buying an additional 546,880 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT opened at $298.41 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $299.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Trending Headlines about J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.B. Hunt delivered Q2 earnings of $1.91 per share, topping estimates of $1.71, while revenue came in at $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected. Results were driven by higher intermodal volumes, improved pricing, and cost discipline. Article Title

J.B. Hunt delivered Q2 earnings of $1.91 per share, topping estimates of $1.71, while revenue came in at $3.50 billion versus $3.26 billion expected. Results were driven by higher intermodal volumes, improved pricing, and cost discipline. Positive Sentiment: Management said intermodal performance was especially strong, with record quarterly volumes and a 22% revenue increase in the largest segment, reinforcing optimism that the freight cycle may be improving. Article Title

Management said intermodal performance was especially strong, with record quarterly volumes and a 22% revenue increase in the largest segment, reinforcing optimism that the freight cycle may be improving. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts turned more constructive after the report, including JPMorgan raising its target to $313 and Robert W. Baird lifting its target to $320 with an outperform rating, signaling higher expectations for JBHT’s earnings power. Article Title

Multiple analysts turned more constructive after the report, including JPMorgan raising its target to $313 and Robert W. Baird lifting its target to $320 with an outperform rating, signaling higher expectations for JBHT’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Other firms also raised targets, including Citigroup to $309, Barclays to $300, and TD Cowen to $297, reflecting broad post-earnings optimism even where ratings remained neutral or hold. Article Title

Other firms also raised targets, including Citigroup to $309, Barclays to $300, and TD Cowen to $297, reflecting broad post-earnings optimism even where ratings remained neutral or hold. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts stayed cautious, with Citigroup maintaining a neutral rating, Barclays at equal weight, and TD Cowen at hold, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Article Title

Some analysts stayed cautious, with Citigroup maintaining a neutral rating, Barclays at equal weight, and TD Cowen at hold, suggesting the stock’s valuation may already reflect much of the recent improvement. Neutral Sentiment: J.B. Hunt was also highlighted in market commentary and momentum-stock screens after the earnings beat, but these mentions were secondary to the fundamental catalyst from the quarterly report. Article Title

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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