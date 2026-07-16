J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $299.49 and last traded at $294.6170, with a volume of 215944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.28.

The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Key J.B. Hunt Transport Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.B. Hunt delivered a clear Q2 beat on both the top and bottom lines, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance and supporting the stock’s move higher.

J.B. Hunt delivered a clear Q2 beat on both the top and bottom lines, signaling stronger-than-expected operating performance and supporting the stock’s move higher. Positive Sentiment: The company reported record quarterly intermodal volumes , with its largest segment benefiting from stronger demand and improved execution.

The company reported , with its largest segment benefiting from stronger demand and improved execution. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted operational discipline and cost control, which helped drive profits up to $181 million from $128.6 million a year ago.

Management highlighted operational discipline and cost control, which helped drive profits up to from $128.6 million a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the results, including Barclays to $300 , Truist to $280 , and Robert W. Baird to $320 , reinforcing a more constructive outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the results, including , , and , reinforcing a more constructive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Barron’s and other outlets suggests the stock was already near highs ahead of the report, so some of the post-earnings strength may reflect momentum as well as fundamentals.

Commentary from Barron’s and other outlets suggests the stock was already near highs ahead of the report, so some of the post-earnings strength may reflect momentum as well as fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst maintained an equal weight stance even while lifting the target, indicating expectations are better but not universally bullish.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,643 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,661 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $64,160,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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