J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.17.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.2%

JBHT stock opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $293.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total transaction of $516,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,752.80. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $4,736,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company's stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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