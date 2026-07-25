Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of JBS in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded JBS from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised JBS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBS

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNDES Participacoes S.A. bought a new position in JBS during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in shares of JBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,175,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of JBS by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,687,775 shares of the company's stock worth $138,072,000 after buying an additional 4,147,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBS by 23,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company's stock worth $98,285,000 after buying an additional 6,555,634 shares during the period.

JBS Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:JBS opened at $12.30 on Friday. JBS has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

JBS (NYSE:JBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 19.28%. JBS's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JBS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBS

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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