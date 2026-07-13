JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.5833.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $28.20 on Monday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.04%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in JD.com by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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