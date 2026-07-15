JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Nomura increased their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in JD.com by 365.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Key JD.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

Further Reading

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