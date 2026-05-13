JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. JD.com traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.8590. Approximately 6,287,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,952,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Arete Research set a $37.00 price objective on JD.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of JD.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting JD.com

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 8,763 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 14,210 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

JD.com Trading Up 8.0%

The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 353.0%. This is an increase from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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