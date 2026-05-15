Jeff Baker Sells 42,515 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Jeff Baker sold 42,515 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $4,844,159.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,595.16. This represents a 99.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Jeff Baker sold 6,760 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $729,201.20.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jeff Baker sold 16 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $1,184.80.

On Friday, February 20th, Jeff Baker sold 2,374 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $215,630.42.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of CRWV traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,949,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,090,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $455,000.

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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