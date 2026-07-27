Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.49% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DMRA. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.38.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of DMRA stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRA. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Remedium Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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