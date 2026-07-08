Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $280.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.67.

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Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. Enova International has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $246.38. The company's 50 day moving average price is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.52 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,339.73. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $1,378,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,576,847.50. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 16.7% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 2,933.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,975 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 134,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,208 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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