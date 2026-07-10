Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 4.87% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $104.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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