Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $278.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock's current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.20.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.59. 263,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,480. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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