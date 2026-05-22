Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $18.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,059.92. 463,327 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $941.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,003.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here