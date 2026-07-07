Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the electric vehicle automaker's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.67.

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Rivian Automotive Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of RIVN traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,142,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,736,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,818 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $522,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 922,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,290. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $184,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,042,652. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,769,844 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $409,374,000 after buying an additional 2,418,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,397,496 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 59,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,323,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 9,204,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $135,126,000 after purchasing an additional 829,782 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian said second-quarter deliveries beat expectations and lifted its 2026 delivery outlook to 65,000–70,000 vehicles, reinforcing momentum around its production ramp and new R2 platform. Article Title

Rivian said second-quarter deliveries beat expectations and lifted its 2026 delivery outlook to 65,000–70,000 vehicles, reinforcing momentum around its production ramp and new R2 platform. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan raised its price target after the strong delivery report, reflecting improved sentiment around Rivian’s growth trajectory. Article Title

J.P. Morgan raised its price target after the strong delivery report, reflecting improved sentiment around Rivian’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian also pre-announced second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, above Wall Street estimates, which supports the view that demand and execution are improving. Article Title

Rivian also pre-announced second-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, above Wall Street estimates, which supports the view that demand and execution are improving. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on the stock came from Rivian’s announcement of an underwritten offering of 75 million shares, with a 30-day option for underwriters to buy another 11.25 million shares, raising dilution concerns. Article Title

The main pressure on the stock came from Rivian’s announcement of an underwritten offering of 75 million shares, with a 30-day option for underwriters to buy another 11.25 million shares, raising dilution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the capital raise signals continued cash needs, and the sale is being viewed as a setback after Rivian’s recent rally on delivery strength. Article Title

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Further Reading

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