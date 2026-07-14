Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 86.39% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $72.38.

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Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $125,241.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,071.35. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $205,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,554,981. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,677,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,990,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 24,803.7% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,729,313 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $117,974,000 after buying an additional 1,722,369 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,368,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,927,000 after buying an additional 1,312,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 389.5% during the third quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,468,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Further Reading

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