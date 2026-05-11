Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $138.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUK. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered shares of Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.53.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $124.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. Duke Energy has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $134.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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