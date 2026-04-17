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Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
NewRiver REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a Buy rating on NewRiver REIT with a GBX 96 price target, implying roughly a 25.66% upside from the prior close.
  • Market consensus remains positive—three analysts currently rate the stock a Buy with a consensus price target of GBX 98; Berenberg recently cut its target to GBX 98 while Shore Capital kept a "house stock" rating.
  • NRR traded at GBX 76.39 on Friday with a market cap of £329.01m, a P/E of 11.23, a 1‑year range of GBX 65.70–81.70, and elevated volume (~3.85M vs. ~2.25M average).
  • Interested in NewRiver REIT? Here are five stocks we like better.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 96 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.66% from the company's previous close.

NRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 128 to GBX 98 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 98.

View Our Latest Report on NRR

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NRR traded up GBX 1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,762. The firm has a market capitalization of £329.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.22. NewRiver REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 65.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 81.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.86.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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