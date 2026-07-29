Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for St. James's Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,800 target price on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,000 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,686 to GBX 1,663 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of St. James's Place from GBX 1,790 to GBX 1,830 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,695.43.

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St. James's Place Price Performance

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,053.50 on Wednesday. St. James's Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,038.75 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The company has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,264.37.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 43.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James's Place had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other St. James's Place news, insider Penny James purchased 8,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,182 per share, with a total value of £99,500.76. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

St. James's Place Company Profile

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

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