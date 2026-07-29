Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
The Weir Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “Buy” rating on The Weir Group and set a GBX 3,555 price target, implying 31.67% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with eight Buy ratings and one Hold rating; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” and the average target price is GBX 3,435.33.
  • The shares opened at GBX 2,700, while The Weir Group reported quarterly EPS of GBX 54.60, a 9.63% net margin, and a 13.42% return on equity.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,555 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.67% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,435.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEIR

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,700 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,254 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,580. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,435.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,823.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Weir Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Weir Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Weir Group wasn't on the list.

While The Weir Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines