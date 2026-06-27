Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Strong-Buy

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.69.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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