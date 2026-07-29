JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $6.75 at BMO Capital Markets

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the transportation company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 4,432,918 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,583,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.73. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.JetBlue Airways's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,941.39. This trade represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,881.30. This represents a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,728,754 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 219,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 839,551 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 462,258 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,522 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,688,335 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 728,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of -$0.66 , narrowly beating the consensus estimate of -$0.69, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $2.70 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. Revenue growth reflected stronger demand, premium travel and loyalty-program expansion. JetBlue Q2 earnings report

JetBlue reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , narrowly beating the consensus estimate of -$0.69, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $2.70 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. Revenue growth reflected stronger demand, premium travel and loyalty-program expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company reinstated its 2026 financial outlook and introduced a target of at least $1.00 in earnings per share by 2028 . The guidance offered investors greater visibility into JetBlue’s planned recovery and helped drive the stock higher. JetBlue outlook and 2028 EPS target

The company reinstated its 2026 financial outlook and introduced a target of at least . The guidance offered investors greater visibility into JetBlue’s planned recovery and helped drive the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue said revenue per available seat mile increased 10.9%, allowing it to recapture nearly half of the fuel-cost increase through higher fares and pricing power. Management said industry pricing conditions are improving. JetBlue Q2 RASM growth

JetBlue said revenue per available seat mile increased 10.9%, allowing it to recapture nearly half of the fuel-cost increase through higher fares and pricing power. Management said industry pricing conditions are improving. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue is simplifying fare choices and preparing to launch BlueFirst domestic first class, supporting efforts to attract premium customers and increase ancillary revenue. New Mint menus from New York restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee will also enhance the premium-cabin offering beginning July 31. JetBlue fare and first-class changes

JetBlue is simplifying fare choices and preparing to launch BlueFirst domestic first class, supporting efforts to attract premium customers and increase ancillary revenue. New Mint menus from New York restaurants Crown Shy and Birdee will also enhance the premium-cabin offering beginning July 31. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high call-option activity indicated increased bullish trading interest, but options volume does not change JetBlue’s underlying financial outlook.

Unusually high call-option activity indicated increased bullish trading interest, but options volume does not change JetBlue’s underlying financial outlook. Negative Sentiment: JetBlue’s net loss widened to $247 million from $74 million a year earlier as fuel expenses and operational disruptions offset much of the revenue improvement. Persistently high fuel prices could require additional aircraft financing and increase balance-sheet pressure. JetBlue loss and fuel costs

JetBlue’s net loss widened to $247 million from $74 million a year earlier as fuel expenses and operational disruptions offset much of the revenue improvement. Persistently high fuel prices could require additional aircraft financing and increase balance-sheet pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and risk disclosures continue to flag JetBlue’s heavy leverage, liquidity constraints and operational-continuity risks, which could limit the pace of its turnaround.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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