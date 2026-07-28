JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 72,100,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session's volume of 26,606,941 shares.The stock last traded at $5.9650 and had previously closed at $5.43.

The transportation company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

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JetBlue Airways News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of a $0.66 loss, beating the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $2.70 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. JetBlue Airways Q2 earnings report

JetBlue reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of a $0.66 loss, beating the $0.69 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year to $2.70 billion, slightly exceeding expectations. Positive Sentiment: Revenue per available seat mile increased 10.9%, indicating stronger pricing and demand. Higher fares and premium-travel interest offset roughly half of the damage from elevated fuel expenses. JBLU Q2 earnings beat

Revenue per available seat mile increased 10.9%, indicating stronger pricing and demand. Higher fares and premium-travel interest offset roughly half of the damage from elevated fuel expenses. Positive Sentiment: The company reinstated its full-year outlook and introduced a 2028 target of at least $1.00 in earnings per share, giving investors a clearer path toward profitability. JetBlue earnings and 2028 profit target

The company reinstated its full-year outlook and introduced a 2028 target of at least $1.00 in earnings per share, giving investors a clearer path toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue is simplifying fare choices and preparing to launch its BlueFirst domestic first-class product, initiatives intended to improve conversion and expand premium revenue. JetBlue fare overhaul

JetBlue is simplifying fare choices and preparing to launch its BlueFirst domestic first-class product, initiatives intended to improve conversion and expand premium revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Call-option volume was about 33% above average, suggesting increased speculative bullish interest, but options activity does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals.

Call-option volume was about 33% above average, suggesting increased speculative bullish interest, but options activity does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: JetBlue’s net loss widened to $247 million from $74 million a year earlier as fuel costs rose. Management also indicated it may seek additional aircraft financing if fuel prices remain high, highlighting ongoing cash-flow and balance-sheet pressure. JetBlue loss and fuel costs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.40 to $6.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seaport Research Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Read Our Latest Report on JBLU

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $191,941.39. This trade represents a 47.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $166,723.10. Following the sale, the director owned 13,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $6,890,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 131.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.73.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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