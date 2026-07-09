JetBlue Airways Q3 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways' current full-year earnings is ($2.53) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

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Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBLU. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Insider Activity

In other JetBlue Airways news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,881.30. This trade represents a 72.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivek Sharma sold 32,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $173,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,941.39. The trade was a 47.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,728,754 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 839,551 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 353,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 462,258 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 300,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,688,335 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 728,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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