JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.8571.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on JFrog from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

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JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $1,415,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,577,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,953,855.69. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 700 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,538,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $548,295,462. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 917,399 shares of company stock valued at $73,629,102 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock worth $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after buying an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 85,066.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock worth $157,796,000 after buying an additional 3,358,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JFrog by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock worth $167,590,000 after buying an additional 633,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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