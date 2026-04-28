Joby Aviation (JOBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. The firm's revenue was up 5506.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 21,988,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,296,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.68. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 16,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $160,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 149,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,246.79. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 27,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $227,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 750,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,986.40. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774,220 shares of company stock worth $17,386,938. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205,957 shares of the company's stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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