Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 5,999 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $58,970.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 150,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,726.90. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,975 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $18,604.50.

On Thursday, April 9th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 271 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $2,295.37.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 826 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $7,326.62.

On Monday, April 6th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,394 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $29,731.44.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 12,965 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $105,664.75.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 48,974,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,447,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 22.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.66. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 1,232.62% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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