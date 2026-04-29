John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $281.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.83 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 124,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $58.47 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 260.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 107,637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,526 shares of the company's stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the company's stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,875,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company's product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

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