John Daunt Sells 462 Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $18,078.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,305.18. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, John Daunt sold 39 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,524.51.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Daunt sold 10,139 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $397,854.36.

On Friday, April 24th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $91,156.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $85,852.00.

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Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.1%

LQDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 54,045 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,394 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 884,001 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,467 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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