John Joseph Giamatteo Sells 152,012 Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 152,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,725,336.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,800,242.10. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Joseph Giamatteo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Joseph Giamatteo sold 125,000 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $317,211.84.

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BlackBerry Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,213. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.10 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.92.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 823,822 shares of the company's stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 846,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in BlackBerry by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,390.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,589,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544,005 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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