John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.41%.

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John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 3.4%

JMSB stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $297.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 111,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JMSB. Raymond James Financial began coverage on John Marshall Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised John Marshall Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, John Marshall Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Report on John Marshall Bancorp

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.

Read More Five stocks we like better than John Marshall Bancorp The Bank offers a comprehensive line of sophisticated banking products and services that rival those of the largest banks along with experienced staff to help achieve customers’ financial goals. This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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