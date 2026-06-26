Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $266.00 to $270.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson traded as high as $251.76 and last traded at $253.1990, with a volume of 1202883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.88.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.22.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: J&J said its TECVAYLI (teclistamab) plus daratumumab regimen received a CHMP recommendation in Europe, advancing the therapy as a potential standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a positive catalyst for the company’s oncology pipeline. Manila Times

J&J said its TECVAYLI (teclistamab) plus daratumumab regimen received a CHMP recommendation in Europe, advancing the therapy as a potential standard of care for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a positive catalyst for the company’s oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company also expanded its cardiac ablation offering in Europe with the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, supporting continued medtech revenue growth. Business Wire

The company also expanded its cardiac ablation offering in Europe with the Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, supporting continued medtech revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted J&J as a defensive dividend stock and “buy” idea, reinforcing its reputation as a stable income name rather than signaling a major new catalyst. 247WallSt

Several recent articles highlighted J&J as a defensive dividend stock and “buy” idea, reinforcing its reputation as a stable income name rather than signaling a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also looking ahead to J&J’s next quarterly report, with expectations for another single-digit earnings increase, which keeps sentiment constructive but is still ahead of the actual results. Barchart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.25. The firm has a market cap of $610.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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