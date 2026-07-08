Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $263.13 and last traded at $263.5160. 6,693,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,463,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.24.

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Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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