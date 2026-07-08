Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Purchased Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ. In a filing disclosed on July 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on June 9th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries NYSE: PPG on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 5/15/2026.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $269.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett's career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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