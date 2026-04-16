Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Alastair Judge Acquires 14 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge bought 14 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,022 per share, with a total value of £283.08.

Alastair Judge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Alastair Judge bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 per share, with a total value of £232.92.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alastair Judge bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,342 per share, with a total value of £234.20.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,036 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,026.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,183 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,222.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Matthey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Matthey wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Matthey currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here