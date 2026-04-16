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Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Alastair Judge Acquires 14 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Johnson Matthey logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider Alastair Judge bought 14 shares on April 15 at GBX 2,022 (total £283.08), adding to prior purchases of 12 shares on March 11 (GBX 1,941) and 10 shares on Feb 11 (GBX 2,342), indicating continued insider accumulation.
  • Johnson Matthey (JMAT) trades near GBX 2,036 with 50‑/200‑day moving averages of GBX 2,026/2,107, a market cap of ~£3.41bn, a negative P/E of -30.9, a 52‑week range of GBX 1,183–2,434, and a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy with a target of GBX 2,222.
  • Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey.

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge bought 14 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,022 per share, with a total value of £283.08.

Alastair Judge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Alastair Judge bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 per share, with a total value of £232.92.
  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Alastair Judge bought 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,342 per share, with a total value of £234.20.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,036 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,026.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,107.19. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,183 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,222.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Matthey

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

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