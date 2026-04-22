Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 114264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.0%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $544.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. Analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $377,256.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,630.03. The trade was a 56.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,018 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

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