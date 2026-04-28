Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.54 and last traded at $53.1550, with a volume of 60747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOUT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Research Report on JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $552.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Johnson Outdoors had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $140.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Casey Sheahan sold 7,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $377,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,630.03. The trade was a 56.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,018 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc is a diversified outdoor recreation company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of gear and equipment for marine and land-based activities. The company operates through two primary segments: the Marine Electronics & Boat Group and the Outdoor Products Group. Its marine offerings include electric motors and anchors under the Minn Kota® brand, fish-finding and sonar systems under the Humminbird® brand, and a lineup of recreational watercraft under the Old Town® and Ocean Kayak® names.

Further Reading

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