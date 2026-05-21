Jonathan Root Sells 1,554 Shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Root sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $787,018.68. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,393,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Harley-Davidson's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 456.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,378 shares of the company's stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Amundi grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,140 shares of the company's stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,757 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,216 shares of the company's stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Harley-Davidson from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.22.

View Our Latest Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Harley-Davidson this week:

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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