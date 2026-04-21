Jonathan Thayer Sells 111,111 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $1,321,109.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Venture Global Price Performance

VG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,341,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,150,053. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Venture Global's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Venture Global from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Venture Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company's stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Venture Global by 67.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Venture Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,217 shares of the company's stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Venture Global in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Venture Global by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

About Venture Global

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Further Reading

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