Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $394.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $324.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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