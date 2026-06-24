JonesTrading Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) Stock

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JonesTrading from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. JonesTrading's price target points to a potential upside of 72.90% from the stock's previous close.

DFTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $52.00 price objective on Definium Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Definium Therapeutics from $37.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.08.

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Definium Therapeutics Price Performance

DFTX traded up $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,654,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,879. Definium Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5,593.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Definium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Definium Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Definium Therapeutics this week:

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

Further Reading

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