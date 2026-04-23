JonesTrading Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Price

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JonesTrading from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JonesTrading's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock's current price.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 990,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,678. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $19.31.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 620.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company's stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

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