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Joseph Galli Sells 6,000 Shares of BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BV Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BV Financial director Joseph Galli sold 6,000 shares on April 28 at an average price of $20.13 for $120,780, cutting his holding by 12.67% to 41,341 shares; the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Stock and institutional context: BVFL traded at $19.58 (12‑month range $14.05–$20.54) with a $171.3M market cap and 14.09 P/E, and major funds—including Goldman Sachs, Jane Street and Geode—recently boosted stakes, leaving institutions with 42.65% ownership.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph Galli sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the director owned 41,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $832,194.33. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BV Financial Price Performance

Shares of BVFL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 6,792 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $171.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

Institutional Trading of BV Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 74.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BV Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVFL

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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