JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company's current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.97.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.71. 484,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,830. The firm's 50-day moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average is $374.88. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $282.00 and a 12 month high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

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About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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