JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $80.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the software maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $96.67.

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Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $75.58. 218,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.58. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.75.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,591.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,771 shares of the software maker's stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $12,764,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,884 shares of the software maker's stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the software maker's stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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