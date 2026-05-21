JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $279.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOW. Evercore cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.23.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.5%

LOW stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.79. 346,614 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,549. Lowe's Companies has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day moving average is $248.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,056,585,000 after buying an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,580,941,000 after buying an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $359,417,000 after buying an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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