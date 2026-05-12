JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target to $11.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTM. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.15.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 31.7%

GTM traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 19,059,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat first-quarter estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.28 versus $0.18 expected, and revenue of $310.2 million, with year-over-year revenue growth of 1.5%. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat first-quarter estimates, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.28 versus $0.18 expected, and revenue of $310.2 million, with year-over-year revenue growth of 1.5%. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised full-year EPS guidance, which suggests management still expects profitability to hold up despite the softer outlook. Article Title

The company also raised full-year EPS guidance, which suggests management still expects profitability to hold up despite the softer outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reiterated cautious views, including Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel, while Canaccord downgraded the stock to hold, signaling a more mixed stance from analysts. Article Title

Several firms reiterated cautious views, including Piper Sandler, BTIG, and Stifel, while Canaccord downgraded the stock to hold, signaling a more mixed stance from analysts. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $3.50 and kept an underweight rating, while Citizens JMP slashed its target to $2.50 and maintained market underperform, reflecting lower expectations for the shares. Article Title

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $3.50 and kept an underweight rating, while Citizens JMP slashed its target to $2.50 and maintained market underperform, reflecting lower expectations for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is centered on ZoomInfo’s reduced revenue outlook and strategic pivot toward consumption-based pricing amid AI disruption, which appears to be pressuring the valuation. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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