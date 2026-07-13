JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company's previous close.

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Several other research firms have also commented on WAB. Stephens raised shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Stock Down 0.2%

Wabtec stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.59. The stock had a trading volume of 194,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,943. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $284.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Wabtec's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabtec news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $17,867,065. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 68.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,098 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $442,056,000 after purchasing an additional 896,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Wabtec by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,197 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $188,945,000 after purchasing an additional 692,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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